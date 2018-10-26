  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ariana Grande will perform in Pittsburgh during her 2019 world tour.

The singer will launch her tour next March in Albany, N.Y., before touring across the country and in Canada.

Grande will be at PPG Paints Arena on Wednesday, June 12, near the end of her tour.

The tour is promoting her most recent album, “Sweetener,” which was released in August.

An American Express cardholder presale will take place from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3.

The general public ticket sale date has not yet been announced.

