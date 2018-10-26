Filed Under:Allegheny County, Baldwin, Baldwin Borough, Local TV, Missing Person

BALDWIN (KDKA) — Police in Baldwin are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenage girl who may be endangered.

According to police, 15-year-old Azariah Greer may be carrying a dark-colored backpack with “Azaria” embroidered on the side of it in orange.

(Source: Baldwin Borough Police)

Greer was last seen wearing tight-fitting sweatpants in heather purple, a pink and white Vans short-sleeved tee-shirt and black Nike slides or white Nike Air Jordans.

She also had on an Army-green, heavy, denim-like coat that has a fuzzy, tan liner and tan fur around the hood.

Baldwin Borough Police say Greer may be in danger.

They are asking anyone who has seen her to call 911.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

