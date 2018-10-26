Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BALDWIN (KDKA) — Police in Baldwin are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenage girl who may be endangered.

According to police, 15-year-old Azariah Greer may be carrying a dark-colored backpack with “Azaria” embroidered on the side of it in orange.

Greer was last seen wearing tight-fitting sweatpants in heather purple, a pink and white Vans short-sleeved tee-shirt and black Nike slides or white Nike Air Jordans.

She also had on an Army-green, heavy, denim-like coat that has a fuzzy, tan liner and tan fur around the hood.

Baldwin Borough Police say Greer may be in danger.

They are asking anyone who has seen her to call 911.

