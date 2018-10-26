Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BRADDOCK (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is warning people who live in Braddock that tests of have found high levels of lead in the water supply.

Tests between June and September showed lead levels above 22 parts per billion. Experts say the federal threshold is 15 parts per billion.

Customers of the Braddock Water Authority are being told to use water filters, allow water to run for a few minutes before using it to drink or cook, and pregnant women and infants should only drink bottled water.

The Braddock Water Authority will now be required to take steps in order to decrease the lead levels.

For more information on lead levels in drinking water, visit this link from the Allegheny County Health Department.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.