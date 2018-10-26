Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A fox was rescued from the roof of the Duquesne Club building in downtown Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Humane Animal Rescue says it’s unclear exactly how the gray fox managed to get onto the top of the building, but crews were able to bring him safely back down to the ground.

He was then sent to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Verona.

Humane Animal Rescue says the fox is wild and wary of humans, but it was determined to be healthy and doesn’t require any medical attention.

The staff is working with the Pennsylvania Game Commission to relocate the fox back into the wild, but they say sites are limited due to the cold weather.

The fox is expected to be released soon.