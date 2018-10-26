Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn’t get any bigger than high school football in Western Pennsylvania.

We’re committed to bringing you the best team coverage in the region.

After the games, you can find all the latest scores right here! Also, check out our Games of the Week here!

SEARCH FOR YOUR TEAM’S SCORE:

Annville-Cleona 41, Lebanon 21

Archbishop Wood 31, Father Judge 14

Armstrong 24, Kiski Area 21

Avon Grove 35, West Chester Henderson 6

Beaver Falls 54, Hopewell 6

Bedford 32, Greater Johnstown 20

Belle Vernon 55, Ringgold 0

Bellefonte 10, Bald Eagle Area 9

Bellwood-Antis 42, Southern Huntingdon 20

Bentworth 29, Jefferson-Morgan 7

Bermudian Springs 33, Biglerville 7

Berwick 55, Wilkes-Barre Coughlin 7

Bethel Park 20, Upper St. Clair 14

Bethlehem Catholic 59, Allentown Central Catholic 14

Bethlehem Center 36, Frazier 0

Bishop Guilfoyle 28, Bishop McCort 13

Bishop Shanahan 29, Oxford 15

Blackhawk 14, Beaver Area 13

Blairsville 40, North Star 6

Bristol 48, Lower Moreland 18

Brockway 24, Curwensville 14

Brunswick, Md. 41, James Buchanan 17

Burgettstown 39, South Allegheny 6

California 35, Mapletown 0

Camp Hill Trinity 26, Camp Hill 0

Canon-McMillan 43, Butler 13

Canton 26, Troy 12

Carbondale 38, Mid Valley 28

Carmichaels 18, Brownsville 0

Cedar Cliff 49, Red Land 0

Cedar Crest 54, Garden Spot 14

Central Bucks South 30, Souderton 7

Central Bucks West 20, Abington 13

Central Columbia 28, Bloomsburg 21

Central Dauphin 37, Central Dauphin East 12

Central Valley 14, Aliquippa 8

Chambersburg 27, Carlisle 20

Charleroi 34, Apollo-Ridge 24

Cheltenham 45, Wissahickon 8

Clarion-Limestone 62, Clarion 28

Clarkson North, Ontario 51, Erie Cathedral Prep 40

Clearfield 49, Bishop Carroll 0

Coatesville 42, Downingtown East 7

Cocalico 62, Lampeter-Strasburg 23

Connellsville 17, Albert Gallatin 14

Conrad Weiser 17, Governor Mifflin 7

Corry 47, Franklin 22

Dallas 42, Lake-Lehman 14

Delaware Valley 28, Scranton 20

Delone 58, Hanover 14

Derry 35, Burrell 14

Donegal 63, Northern Lebanon 20

Downingtown West 48, West Chester East 20

Dubois 16, Brookville 7

ELCO 50, Columbia 28

East Allegheny 35, Valley 20

East Pennsboro 42, Boiling Springs 21

East Stroudsburg South 56, East Stroudsburg North 21

Eastern York 56, Kennard-Dale 27

Easton 34, Nazareth Area 31

Eisenhower 56, Seneca 6

Elizabeth Forward 44, Yough 0

Elizabethtown 30, Conestoga Valley 3

Ellwood City 34, Brentwood 26, 3OT

Emmaus 35, Parkland 31

Ephrata 42, Octorara 6

Episcopal Academy 29, Germantown Academy 7

Everett 12, Claysburg-Kimmel 6

Exeter 28, Daniel Boone 14

Fleetwood 49, Kutztown 0

Forest Hills 16, Penn Cambria 12

Freedom 33, Western Beaver 0

Garnet Valley 56, Upper Darby 10

STEELERS GAME OF THE WEEK: Gateway 34, McKeesport 6

Gettysburg 50, Greencastle Antrim 0

Greater Latrobe 39, Highlands 13

Greensburg Central Catholic 27, Southmoreland 14

Greensburg Salem 17, Indiana 0

Halifax 20, Pine Grove 16

Harbor Creek 40, Cambridge Springs 0

Harrisburg 52, Altoona 3

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 28, Susquehanna Township 14

Harry S. Truman 42, Bensalem 3

Hatboro-Horsham 56, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 35

Hazleton Area 42, Crestwood 39

Hempfield Area 49, Plum 20

High School of the Future 52, Prep Charter 0

Hollidaysburg 42, Central Martinsburg 0

Homer-Center 35, Windber 15

Honesdale 41, West Scranton 34

Huntingdon 38, Tyrone 12

Interboro 41, Glen Mills 6

Jeannette 21, Clairton 6

Jenkintown 57, George School 20

Jersey Shore 40, Central Mountain 14

Jim Thorpe 28, Lehighton 6

Juniata 28, Newport 19

Juniata Valley 40, West Branch 0

Karns City 34, Titusville 12

Keystone Oaks 41, Waynesburg Central 6

Knoch 26, Freeport 7

LaSalle 26, Philadelphia Roman Catholic 14

Lackawanna Trail 48, Scranton Holy Cross 6

Lakeland 17, Dunmore 14

Lancaster Catholic 37, Pequea Valley 0

Leechburg 44, Springdale 21

Lewisburg 56, Mifflinburg 18

Littlestown 47, Fairfield 0

Loyalsock 48, South Williamsport 12

Mahanoy Area 45, Shenandoah Valley 20

Malvern Prep 38, Haverford School 20

Manheim Central 57, Solanco 14

Manheim Township 48, Hempfield 13

Marple Newtown 49, Penncrest 27

Mars 30, Hampton 6

Martin Luther King 54, Palumbo 14

Mechanicsburg 35, Lower Dauphin 28

Midd-West 31, Tunkhannock 20

Middletown 42, Palmyra 6

Mifflin County 28, West Perry 27

Milton 23, Shikellamy 7

Minersville 46, Panther Valley 0

Monessen 30, Avella 0

Moniteau 36, Keystone 12

Montgomery 40, Bucktail 0

Montoursville 10, Selinsgrove 7

Mount Carmel 28, Shamokin 7

Mount Lebanon 17, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 7

Mount Pleasant 49, Uniontown 13

Mount Union 21, Williamsburg 6

Muhlenberg 23, Reading 13

Muncy 13, Hughesville 10

Nanticoke Area 43, Hanover Area 10

Neshaminy 35, Pennsbury 7

Neshannock 48, Shenango 0

FAN PICK GAME OF THE WEEK: New Brighton 22, Elwood City Riverside 16

New Castle 41, Ambridge 0

New Hope-Solebury 47, Morrisville 0

North Allegheny 27, Pine-Richland 7

North East 55, Iroquois 28

North Penn 56, William Tennent 14

North Penn-Mansfield 21, Wellsboro 14

North Schuylkill 49, Pottsville 27

Northeastern 49, New Oxford 14

Northern Bedford 21, Glendale 7

Northern Cambria 34, Portage Area 8

Northern Lehigh 47, Palmerton 21

Northwest Area 58, Holy Redeemer 21

Northwestern Lehigh 61, Catasauqua 27

Oil City 40, Bradford 0

Old Forge 48, Montrose 6

Otto-Eldred 28, Cowanesque Valley 24, OT

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 27, Cornell 0

Penn Charter 35, Springside Chestnut Hill 13

GAME OF THE WEEK: Penn Hills 38, North Hills 0

Penn Wood 40, Academy Park 20

Penn-Trafford 30, Franklin Regional 14

Penns Manor 22, Berlin-Brothersvalley 14

Penns Valley 56, Philipsburg-Osceola 7

Perkiomen Valley 35, Pottsgrove 17

Peters Township 42, Baldwin 7

Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 28, Archbishop Carroll 14

Philadelphia Central 60, Fels 0

Philadelphia West Catholic 41, Bonner-Prendergast 0

Pittsburgh North Catholic 64, Deer Lakes 3

Portage Area 34, Northern Cambria 8

Pottstown 19, Norristown 14

Quaker Valley 34, South Park 14

Quakertown 15, Kennett 13

Radnor 28, Lower Merion 20

Red Lion 17, Dallastown Area 10

Redbank Valley 54, Punxsutawney 27

Reynolds 36, Maplewood 0

Richland 24, Chestnut Ridge 20

Ridgway/Johnsonburg 21, Union/AC Valley(FB) 7

Ridley 31, Haverford 28

Rochester 56, Bishop Canevin 0

Saltsburg 15, Blacklick Valley 7

Saucon Valley 42, Palisades 28

Sayre Area 31, Athens 21

Schuylkill Haven 49, Blue Mountain 32

Schuylkill Valley 14, Hamburg 13

Scranton Prep 28, Western Wayne 0

Seneca Valley 21, Norwin 13

Serra Catholic 19, Fort Cherry 7

Seton-LaSalle 20, Carlynton 13

Shady Side Academy 28, Avonworth 10

Shaler 52, Fox Chapel 0

Shippensburg 53, Big Spring 14

Somerset 37, Central Cambria 2

South Fayette 31, Montour 0

South Philadelphia 8, Kensington 6

Southern Columbia 49, Danville 7

Southern Lehigh 50, Salisbury 0

Spring-Ford 42, Pope John Paul II 21

Springfield Delco 38, Conestoga 7

Springfield Montco 55, Edison 12

St. Joseph’s Prep 48, Archbishop Ryan 17

State College 16, Cumberland Valley 13

Steel Valley 53, South Side 6

Sto-Rox 54, Riverview 0

Strath Haven 49, Harriton 0

Stroudsburg 47, Pleasant Valley 6

Susquehannock 15, York Suburban 7

Tamaqua 48, Marian Catholic 0

Thomas Jefferson 37, West Mifflin 6

Towanda 35, Wyalusing 8

Tri-Valley 21, Susquenita 20

Trinity 42, Laurel Highlands 14

Tussey Mountain 42, Moshannon Valley 7

Twin Valley 25, Hershey 20

Union City 44, Girard 21

Unionville 42, Sun Valley 7

United 36, Conemaugh Township 14

Upper Dauphin 37, Line Mountain 22

Upper Dublin 43, Upper Moreland 6

Upper Merion 29, Owen J Roberts 27

Upper Perkiomen 35, Boyertown 8

Valley View 45, North Pocono 7

Warren 39, St. Marys 0

Warrior Run 22, Columbia-Montour 6

Warwick 53, Penn Manor 20

Washington 42, McGuffey 36

Waynesboro 26, Northern York 14

West Allegheny 7, Moon 0

West Chester Rustin 33, Great Valley 12

West Greene 20, Union Area 6

West Middlesex 48, Cochranton 20

West Shamokin 28, Meyersdale 0

West York 49, Dover 14

Westmont Hilltop 42, Cambria Heights 21

Whitehall 36, Northampton 34

Williams Valley 28, Millersburg 7

Woodland Hills 28, Chartiers Valley 14

Wyoming Area 40, Pittston Area 0

Wyoming Valley West 40, Pittston Area 0

Wyoming Valley West 46, Williamsport 21

York 54, Central York 14

York Catholic 54, York County Tech 8

District 10

6A Championship

Erie McDowell 40, Erie 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Greenville vs. Maplewood, ccd.

(TM and © Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)