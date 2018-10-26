Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn’t get any bigger than high school football in Western Pennsylvania.
Annville-Cleona 41, Lebanon 21
Archbishop Wood 31, Father Judge 14
Armstrong 24, Kiski Area 21
Avon Grove 35, West Chester Henderson 6
Beaver Falls 54, Hopewell 6
Bedford 32, Greater Johnstown 20
Belle Vernon 55, Ringgold 0
Bellefonte 10, Bald Eagle Area 9
Bellwood-Antis 42, Southern Huntingdon 20
Bentworth 29, Jefferson-Morgan 7
Bermudian Springs 33, Biglerville 7
Berwick 55, Wilkes-Barre Coughlin 7
Bethel Park 20, Upper St. Clair 14
Bethlehem Catholic 59, Allentown Central Catholic 14
Bethlehem Center 36, Frazier 0
Bishop Guilfoyle 28, Bishop McCort 13
Bishop Shanahan 29, Oxford 15
Blackhawk 14, Beaver Area 13
Blairsville 40, North Star 6
Bristol 48, Lower Moreland 18
Brockway 24, Curwensville 14
Brunswick, Md. 41, James Buchanan 17
Burgettstown 39, South Allegheny 6
California 35, Mapletown 0
Camp Hill Trinity 26, Camp Hill 0
Canon-McMillan 43, Butler 13
Canton 26, Troy 12
Carbondale 38, Mid Valley 28
Carmichaels 18, Brownsville 0
Cedar Cliff 49, Red Land 0
Cedar Crest 54, Garden Spot 14
Central Bucks South 30, Souderton 7
Central Bucks West 20, Abington 13
Central Columbia 28, Bloomsburg 21
Central Dauphin 37, Central Dauphin East 12
Central Valley 14, Aliquippa 8
Chambersburg 27, Carlisle 20
Charleroi 34, Apollo-Ridge 24
Cheltenham 45, Wissahickon 8
Clarion-Limestone 62, Clarion 28
Clarkson North, Ontario 51, Erie Cathedral Prep 40
Clearfield 49, Bishop Carroll 0
Coatesville 42, Downingtown East 7
Cocalico 62, Lampeter-Strasburg 23
Connellsville 17, Albert Gallatin 14
Conrad Weiser 17, Governor Mifflin 7
Corry 47, Franklin 22
Dallas 42, Lake-Lehman 14
Delaware Valley 28, Scranton 20
Delone 58, Hanover 14
Derry 35, Burrell 14
Donegal 63, Northern Lebanon 20
Downingtown West 48, West Chester East 20
Dubois 16, Brookville 7
ELCO 50, Columbia 28
East Allegheny 35, Valley 20
East Pennsboro 42, Boiling Springs 21
East Stroudsburg South 56, East Stroudsburg North 21
Eastern York 56, Kennard-Dale 27
Easton 34, Nazareth Area 31
Eisenhower 56, Seneca 6
Elizabeth Forward 44, Yough 0
Elizabethtown 30, Conestoga Valley 3
Ellwood City 34, Brentwood 26, 3OT
Emmaus 35, Parkland 31
Ephrata 42, Octorara 6
Episcopal Academy 29, Germantown Academy 7
Everett 12, Claysburg-Kimmel 6
Exeter 28, Daniel Boone 14
Fleetwood 49, Kutztown 0
Forest Hills 16, Penn Cambria 12
Freedom 33, Western Beaver 0
Garnet Valley 56, Upper Darby 10
STEELERS GAME OF THE WEEK: Gateway 34, McKeesport 6
Gettysburg 50, Greencastle Antrim 0
Greater Latrobe 39, Highlands 13
Greensburg Central Catholic 27, Southmoreland 14
Greensburg Salem 17, Indiana 0
Halifax 20, Pine Grove 16
Harbor Creek 40, Cambridge Springs 0
Harrisburg 52, Altoona 3
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 28, Susquehanna Township 14
Harry S. Truman 42, Bensalem 3
Hatboro-Horsham 56, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 35
Hazleton Area 42, Crestwood 39
Hempfield Area 49, Plum 20
High School of the Future 52, Prep Charter 0
Hollidaysburg 42, Central Martinsburg 0
Homer-Center 35, Windber 15
Honesdale 41, West Scranton 34
Huntingdon 38, Tyrone 12
Interboro 41, Glen Mills 6
Jeannette 21, Clairton 6
Jenkintown 57, George School 20
Jersey Shore 40, Central Mountain 14
Jim Thorpe 28, Lehighton 6
Juniata 28, Newport 19
Juniata Valley 40, West Branch 0
Karns City 34, Titusville 12
Keystone Oaks 41, Waynesburg Central 6
Knoch 26, Freeport 7
LaSalle 26, Philadelphia Roman Catholic 14
Lackawanna Trail 48, Scranton Holy Cross 6
Lakeland 17, Dunmore 14
Lancaster Catholic 37, Pequea Valley 0
Leechburg 44, Springdale 21
Lewisburg 56, Mifflinburg 18
Littlestown 47, Fairfield 0
Loyalsock 48, South Williamsport 12
Mahanoy Area 45, Shenandoah Valley 20
Malvern Prep 38, Haverford School 20
Manheim Central 57, Solanco 14
Manheim Township 48, Hempfield 13
Marple Newtown 49, Penncrest 27
Mars 30, Hampton 6
Martin Luther King 54, Palumbo 14
Mechanicsburg 35, Lower Dauphin 28
Midd-West 31, Tunkhannock 20
Middletown 42, Palmyra 6
Mifflin County 28, West Perry 27
Milton 23, Shikellamy 7
Minersville 46, Panther Valley 0
Monessen 30, Avella 0
Moniteau 36, Keystone 12
Montgomery 40, Bucktail 0
Montoursville 10, Selinsgrove 7
Mount Carmel 28, Shamokin 7
Mount Lebanon 17, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 7
Mount Pleasant 49, Uniontown 13
Mount Union 21, Williamsburg 6
Muhlenberg 23, Reading 13
Muncy 13, Hughesville 10
Nanticoke Area 43, Hanover Area 10
Neshaminy 35, Pennsbury 7
Neshannock 48, Shenango 0
FAN PICK GAME OF THE WEEK: New Brighton 22, Elwood City Riverside 16
New Castle 41, Ambridge 0
New Hope-Solebury 47, Morrisville 0
North Allegheny 27, Pine-Richland 7
North East 55, Iroquois 28
North Penn 56, William Tennent 14
North Penn-Mansfield 21, Wellsboro 14
North Schuylkill 49, Pottsville 27
Northeastern 49, New Oxford 14
Northern Bedford 21, Glendale 7
Northern Cambria 34, Portage Area 8
Northern Lehigh 47, Palmerton 21
Northwest Area 58, Holy Redeemer 21
Northwestern Lehigh 61, Catasauqua 27
Oil City 40, Bradford 0
Old Forge 48, Montrose 6
Otto-Eldred 28, Cowanesque Valley 24, OT
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 27, Cornell 0
Penn Charter 35, Springside Chestnut Hill 13
GAME OF THE WEEK: Penn Hills 38, North Hills 0
Penn Wood 40, Academy Park 20
Penn-Trafford 30, Franklin Regional 14
Penns Manor 22, Berlin-Brothersvalley 14
Penns Valley 56, Philipsburg-Osceola 7
Perkiomen Valley 35, Pottsgrove 17
Peters Township 42, Baldwin 7
Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 28, Archbishop Carroll 14
Philadelphia Central 60, Fels 0
Philadelphia West Catholic 41, Bonner-Prendergast 0
Pittsburgh North Catholic 64, Deer Lakes 3
Portage Area 34, Northern Cambria 8
Pottstown 19, Norristown 14
Quaker Valley 34, South Park 14
Quakertown 15, Kennett 13
Radnor 28, Lower Merion 20
Red Lion 17, Dallastown Area 10
Redbank Valley 54, Punxsutawney 27
Reynolds 36, Maplewood 0
Richland 24, Chestnut Ridge 20
Ridgway/Johnsonburg 21, Union/AC Valley(FB) 7
Ridley 31, Haverford 28
Rochester 56, Bishop Canevin 0
Saltsburg 15, Blacklick Valley 7
Saucon Valley 42, Palisades 28
Sayre Area 31, Athens 21
Schuylkill Haven 49, Blue Mountain 32
Schuylkill Valley 14, Hamburg 13
Scranton Prep 28, Western Wayne 0
Seneca Valley 21, Norwin 13
Serra Catholic 19, Fort Cherry 7
Seton-LaSalle 20, Carlynton 13
Shady Side Academy 28, Avonworth 10
Shaler 52, Fox Chapel 0
Shippensburg 53, Big Spring 14
Somerset 37, Central Cambria 2
South Fayette 31, Montour 0
South Philadelphia 8, Kensington 6
Southern Columbia 49, Danville 7
Southern Lehigh 50, Salisbury 0
Spring-Ford 42, Pope John Paul II 21
Springfield Delco 38, Conestoga 7
Springfield Montco 55, Edison 12
St. Joseph’s Prep 48, Archbishop Ryan 17
State College 16, Cumberland Valley 13
Steel Valley 53, South Side 6
Sto-Rox 54, Riverview 0
Strath Haven 49, Harriton 0
Stroudsburg 47, Pleasant Valley 6
Susquehannock 15, York Suburban 7
Tamaqua 48, Marian Catholic 0
Thomas Jefferson 37, West Mifflin 6
Towanda 35, Wyalusing 8
Tri-Valley 21, Susquenita 20
Trinity 42, Laurel Highlands 14
Tussey Mountain 42, Moshannon Valley 7
Twin Valley 25, Hershey 20
Union City 44, Girard 21
Unionville 42, Sun Valley 7
United 36, Conemaugh Township 14
Upper Dauphin 37, Line Mountain 22
Upper Dublin 43, Upper Moreland 6
Upper Merion 29, Owen J Roberts 27
Upper Perkiomen 35, Boyertown 8
Valley View 45, North Pocono 7
Warren 39, St. Marys 0
Warrior Run 22, Columbia-Montour 6
Warwick 53, Penn Manor 20
Washington 42, McGuffey 36
Waynesboro 26, Northern York 14
West Allegheny 7, Moon 0
West Chester Rustin 33, Great Valley 12
West Greene 20, Union Area 6
West Middlesex 48, Cochranton 20
West Shamokin 28, Meyersdale 0
West York 49, Dover 14
Westmont Hilltop 42, Cambria Heights 21
Whitehall 36, Northampton 34
Williams Valley 28, Millersburg 7
Woodland Hills 28, Chartiers Valley 14
Wyoming Area 40, Pittston Area 0
Wyoming Valley West 40, Pittston Area 0
Wyoming Valley West 46, Williamsport 21
York 54, Central York 14
York Catholic 54, York County Tech 8
District 10
6A Championship
Erie McDowell 40, Erie 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Greenville vs. Maplewood, ccd.
