HOMEWOOD (KDKA) — One person died in a house fire in Homewood South early Friday morning.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. at the corner of Fram Street and Alsace Street.

homewood south fram street fire 1 Dead, 2 Injured In Homewood South Duplex Fire

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Pittsburgh Fire Chief Darryl Jones confirmed one man died after getting trapped in a second-floor bedroom.

“First arriving units arrived at 6:35 a.m. and found heavy fire conditions on both the first and the second floor. We were advised that there was one person still entrapped in the building. Rescue efforts were made. Unfortunately, they were unsuccessful,” Jones said.

Two others were injured. One woman suffered superficial burns to the hand, and a man injured his leg. Jones believes the man jumped from a window.

Nine people have been displaced and the building is no longer livable.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

