PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers will wear this year’s throwback jerseys when they face off against the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field on Sunday.

One very popular Steelers fan showed off his jersey on Twitter on Thursday.

Actor Joe Manganiello, a Mt. Lebanon native, took to social media to thank the Steelers for the jersey and get Steeler Nation pumped up for the game.

“What’s up Steelers Nation? It’s Joe Manganiello and that’s right, it is throwback jersey time, so I wanna thank everybody at the Steelers equipment room for hooking me up with this [expletive] T.J. Watt throwback jersey that I’ll be wearing this Sunday as we take on the Brownies,” he said in a video. “So throw on yours and join me. Here we go Steelers!”

The block lettering on the throwback jerseys is designed to look like that ones worn by the Steelers 40 years ago when the team won Super Bowl XIII.

The Steelers game kicks off at 1 p.m. Sunday on KDKA-TV.