  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPiloting the Job Gap with CBBC
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Meghan Schiller, Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, West Virginia, West Virginia University

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (KDKA) — A man was hospitalized after jumping over a wall at West Virginia University’s Milan Puskar Stadium during Thursday night’s football game.

Witnesses told police the 49-year-old man was sitting in section 134, which is the section behind the goal post.

He went to the top of the section, scaled and intentionally jumped the wall and then fell a considerable distance, landing on the concrete below in the South Concourse Area.

west virginia university milan puskar stadium Man Hospitalized After Jumping Over Wall During WVU Game

File photo (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Police said this sudden decision happened after he had gotten into a verbal fight with the people seated nearby.

He was taken to a local hospital and West Virginia University Police continue to investigate.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s