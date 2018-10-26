Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (KDKA) — A man was hospitalized after jumping over a wall at West Virginia University’s Milan Puskar Stadium during Thursday night’s football game.

Witnesses told police the 49-year-old man was sitting in section 134, which is the section behind the goal post.

He went to the top of the section, scaled and intentionally jumped the wall and then fell a considerable distance, landing on the concrete below in the South Concourse Area.

Police said this sudden decision happened after he had gotten into a verbal fight with the people seated nearby.

He was taken to a local hospital and West Virginia University Police continue to investigate.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details