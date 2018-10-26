Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) – Patric Hornqvist and Phil Kessel each scored twice and the Pittsburgh Penguins pounded the Calgary Flames 9-1 on Thursday night.

Sidney Crosby, Bryan Rust, Jack Johnson, Jake Guentzel and Matt Cullen also scored, and Matt Murray made 38 saves to help the Penguins improve to 5-1-2 overall and 3-0 on a four-game Canadian trip.

Crosby has scored three times in his last two games after going six without a goal to start this season. Evgeni Malkin had a pair of assists to extend his point streaks to six straight games.

James Neal spoiled Murray’s shutout bid late in the third period.

Flames starter Mike Smith was pulled for David Rittich midway through the second period after allowing six goals on 21 shots. Rittich turned away 12 of 15 shots.

Four previous games between Calgary and Pittsburgh had either gone to a shootout or overtime, but the Penguins put on a scoring clinic, pouncing on rebounds and converting both power-play chances into goals.

The Flames were booed as they headed to the dressing room after the second period.

NOTES: Defenseman Travis Hamonic returned to Calgary’s lineup after missing eight games. His jaw was broken in a fight with Vancouver’s Erik Gudbranson in the season opener. … Malkin has two goals and 10 assists during his six-game points streak.

UP NEXT:

Penguins: At Vancouver on Saturday night.

Flames: Host Washington on Saturday.

