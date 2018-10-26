PITTSBURGH (HOODLINE) — Do you have a sweet tooth that won’t be denied? We’re here to help.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top dessert sources in Mount Lebanon, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to travel for the sweetest sugar rush available.

1. La Gourmandine Bakery & Pastry Shop

Topping the list is La Gourmandine Bakery & Pastry Shop. Located at 300 Cochran Road, this local pâtisserie, bakery and breakfast café chain is the highest rated dessert spot in the area, boasting 4.5 stars out of 61 reviews on Yelp.

Reviewers rave about its almond croissants and call the macarons the best in Pittsburgh — especially the kind filled with lychee cream and raspberries. Those interested in other French treats may like the choquettes (small pastries akin to doughnut holes, dusted with sugar). You can view the menu here.

2. Scoops On Beverly

Next up is Scoops On Beverly, situated at 311 Beverly Road. With 4.5 stars out of 29 reviews on Yelp, the ice cream parlor has proven to be a local favorite for its reasonable prices and treats like the Grasshopper Sundae, with mint chocolate chip ice cream, fudge and crushed Oreos.

Diners can also try a “scoops on” of milkshake or malt made from any ice cream flavor, or a Hawaiian shaved ice in flavors like root beer and watermelon. You can view the full menu here.

3. Betsy’s Ice Cream

Over at 664 Washington Road, check out Betsy’s Ice Cream, which has earned four stars out of 52 reviews on Yelp.

Yelpers praise the toppings bar (unlimited toppings for just $1.50), the atmosphere of the shop, and the rotating flavors of the house-made ice cream, with unusual combinations like lavender raspberry and Pittsburgh Pride (cake batter, brownies and Oreos). However, be aware that parking can be a hassle.

4. Potomac Bakery

Last but not least, over at 689 Washington Road, there’s Potomac Bakery, a favorite desserts shop specializing in custom cakes as well as doughnuts, eclairs and other sweet treats. Reviewers have given the spot four stars out of 20 reviews for its friendly, helpful service and tasty baked goods.