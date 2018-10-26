  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The City of Pittsburgh is getting money from the state to replace lead water lines.

A total of $49 million will be used to remove 2,800 public pipes and 2,400 private lines.

lead water service line replacement Pittsburgh Gets Grant, Loan Money To Help Replace Lead Water Service Lines

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Currently, the city does not meet federal or state guidelines for lead contaminated water.

It needs to replace about 18,000 lead lines.

“I’m very confident that by next year, lead levels in our water will be significantly lower and we will no longer be under a decree to replace lead lines.”

Of the $49 million, about $35 million is a one percent loan.

The rest is a grant that does not have to be paid back.

