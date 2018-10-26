Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh man was called to “come on down” on “The Price Is Right” on Thursday.

Eric Matava wore a short that read “How much yinz want fer ‘at?” alongside the show’s logo, and the Pittsburghese caught the attention of host Drew Carey.

Carey: “All the way from Pittsburgh, I guess?”

Matava: “Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.”

Carey: “Yinz got pretty lucky, I’ll tell you what der.”

Matava: “Yep.”

Carey: “He’s gonna have to worsh his car later on or something. He’s gonna worsh up. Go dahntahn, get some eggs, n’at.”

Matava played Double Prices for a chance to win a barbecue patio and dining set, but he didn’t guess the correct price.

Then, at a chance to win to get into the Showcase Showdown, Matava lost out again.