PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Commuters who take the T should allow themselves extra travel time Friday morning.

Crews are making emergency track repairs at the North Side Station, starting at 9 a.m.

The Port Authority said the inbound line of the T will end at the Wood Street station downtown.

For riders that need to keep going towards the North Shore station, there will be a rail shuttle to help you go the rest of the way.

That rail will then take riders to the Gateway, North Side and Allegheny stations via the outbound tracks.

Anyone who uses the Allegheny, North Shore or Gateway stations to ride the T toward Station Square after 9 a.m. should wait for an inbound train on the outbound platform.

Expect delays anywhere from 5 to 20 minutes. They hope to have the repairs at the North Side Station wrapped up Friday afternoon and everything back to normal before people head home from work.

The latest information can be found at PortAuthority.org here: portauthority.org/paac/RiderServices/RiderAlerts/tabid/124/newsid1274/1894/mid/1274/Default.aspx

