PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier paid a special visit to a high school football player who suffered a spinal injury.

Hayden Hamilton, a Laurel High School football player, fractured a vertebrae in his neck after colliding with another player during a game in August.

He’s currently receiving treatment at the UPMC Children’s Hospital Rehabilitation Unit.

The hospital tweeted Friday that Shazier stopped by to visit Hamilton and gave him his own personalized jersey.

Hayden Hamilton, a Laurel High School teen who suffered a spine injury during a football game in Aug, is receiving treatment at Children’s Hospital Rehabilitation Unit. He had a HUGE surprise when @steelers linebacker @RyanShazier visited & even presented him with his own jersey! pic.twitter.com/2bpyMF53IR — UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh (@ChildrensPgh) October 26, 2018

Burt Lauten, the Steelers director of communications, said on Twitter that Shazier gave Hamilton and his parents advice, hope, encouragement and support for Hamilton’s recovery.

Shazier suffered a spinal injury during a game in Cincinnati last December and underwent spinal stabilization surgery.

He has been placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list for the season while he continues to recover.

Shazier isn’t the only Pittsburgh athlete to visit Hamilton. Penguins’ Evgeni Malkin stopped by with an autographed jersey and stick after finding out that he was Hamilton’s favorite player.