HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — There are reports of several injuries following a three-vehicle crash involving a school bus this afternoon in Westmoreland County.

According to emergency officials, the crash happened around 4:20 p.m. at Route 819 and Dunn Road in Hempfield Township.

While no students are reported hurt, emergency officials say three or four adults suffered injuries. There’s no word yet on their conditions.

The bus was from the Hempfield Area School District, and two other vehicles were involved.

The crash has shut down Route 819. There’s no word yet on when it will reopen.

