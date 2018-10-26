Filed Under:Child Endangerment, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

STEELTON, Pa. (AP/KDKA) — Police in Pennsylvania have charged four adults after an officer spotted a toddler running across the street carrying an open beer.

WHP-TV reports an officer in the borough of Steelton was on patrol earlier this month when he saw two children under the age of two running across a street without shoes on.

Police Spot Toddler Carrying Opened Beer, Charge 4 Adults With Endangerment

Ashlee Harcum (Source: Steelton Borough Police Department)

The officer then noticed one of the children was also carrying a full, open beer.

Four people, identified as Ashlee Harcum, Theresa Rockinberg, Rebecca Rockinberg and Akeiba Johnson, have been charged with endangering the welfare of children in the borough just south of Harrisburg.

