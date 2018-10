Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DUNBAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire in Fayette County for five hours on Friday night into Saturday morning.

The fire broke out just after 10:30 p.m. on Wood Street in Dunbar Township. Firefighters fought the blaze until about 3:30 a.m.

There were no reports of injuries and no word on what sparked the fire.