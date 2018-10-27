Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Bruce

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

This gorgeous guy is Bruce! Bruce has been through more hardships than any animal should have to go through. He was rescued from a hoarding situation by Animal Friends’ Humane Investigations team and has had to work hard to trust people again. Bruce is very timid and would do best in a home with children 15 years and older. Bruce would benefit from another dog in the household to show him the ropes. More than anything, Bruce is looking for a second chance. If you could give him that second chance he truly deserves, visit Animal Friends today and ask our Adoptions Team!

To find out more about how to adopt Bruce, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Larry & Amber

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Larry is a young Rottweiler mix. My life didn’t start out so well, but now I have a second chance at Orphans of the Storm. My story began when my mother was dumped in a remote area with a litter of puppies. No one knows what happened to those puppies. Somehow, she survived.

After a year on her own, she had another litter. I was one of those puppies. This time, a kind person wanted to help us. They trapped my family and brought us to Orphans of the Storm. That is when things began to look up and we were given a chance at a good life. In fact, my mother, brother and sister found homes.

However, I am still waiting. I am a handsome boy, and I love playing with other dogs. But I am very shy. The staff and volunteers are spending extra time with me, giving me the tender loving care I need to learn to trust people.

I am dreaming of a home with kind, patient people who will love me, and help me learn how great life can really be!

To find out more about how to adopt Larry, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Amber is approx. 15-weeks-old as of 10/22/18. A family was feeding her and her sister Sophia outside, but they moved to Florida and brought them both to the shelter. They went directly to a loving foster home and had many other kitties to play with. Amber is very shy and it takes awhile for her to warm up to humans. However, she loves playing with her toys, her sister Sophia and all the other kitties in her foster home! She would do best with older children since quick moves and loud voices scare her.

To find out more about how to adopt Amber, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24