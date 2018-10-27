BREAKING NEWS11 Dead, Several Others Shot At Pittsburgh Synagogue | KDKA-TV Special Edition Sunday Morning From 7 - 9 A.M.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One of the things that unites Pittsburghers is their sports teams. Cheering for the black and gold brings us together, pulling in one direction on game days for a touchdown, goal, home run, another victory.

So, when news of the tragic mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill reached Pittsburgh’s teams and athletes, it touched their hearts.

Many of them reacting on social media and even in pre-game interviews.

steelers sympathy tweet Sports Teams Standing With Pittsburgh After Synagogue Shooting: Well Stick Together And Rally Around Them

pirates sympathy tweet Sports Teams Standing With Pittsburgh After Synagogue Shooting: Well Stick Together And Rally Around Them

penguins sympathy tweet Sports Teams Standing With Pittsburgh After Synagogue Shooting: Well Stick Together And Rally Around Them

The Pittsburgh Penguins are getting ready for a game Saturday night in Vancouver against the Canucks. Head coach Mike Sullivan and captain Sidney Crosby spoke about the tragedy.

Sullivan said he first heard about it on the news, and said the team is standing with Pittsburgh.

“Before I take any questions, I just wanted to say on behalf of the Penguins organization, we just want to express our condolences and our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the tragedy in Pittsburgh that took place today,” he said.

WATCH: Mike Sullivan’s Statement —


 

Crosby also said he’s thinking about the victims.

“We woke up to the terrible news this morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the victims and families affected by what happened this morning. Knowing Pittsburgh, I know we’ll stick together and rally around them and be there to support and help in any way we can,” he said.

But Crosby also offered heartfelt words about Pittsburghers, their strength and how very lucky he feels to live in a place with such a great community.

“The biggest thing that stands out to me is just the people, the very proud people, proud of their city, proud to help in any way they can, whatever it is,” Crosby said. “A great community, a great city, and place that I feel pretty fortunate to be able to live.”

WATCH: Sidney Crosby’s Statement —


 

The Penguins issued this tweet to the community:

Defenseman Justin Schultz also tweeted to the city and fans: “Stay strong Pittsburgh.”

The Pittsburgh Steelers, who play the Cleveland Browns Sunday at Heinz Field, are also heartbroken over the shooting. The team and many of the players, current and former, have been tweeting about tragedy.

The team offered this statement:

The team’s Director of Communications Burt Lauten says prior to Sunday’s game, the Steelers will hold a moment of silence to the victims and their families.

And players like Antonio Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster are offering their prayers. Steelers great Jerome Bettis also offered his condolences.

The Pitt Panthers football team is also playing this weekend; however, they said after the shooting, they were taking the field, “with the heaviest of hearts.”

And, while the Pittsburgh Pirates season may have ended a few weeks ago, the team is still standing with the community.

Pitcher Jameson Taillon said on Twitter his “heart seriously hurts for Pittsburgh.”

In addition to professional and college sports teams, the shooting has impacted the high school sports community. Pittsburgh Public School officials cancelled Saturday’s 2018 City League Football Championship due to the shooting.

Allderdice, which is located in Squirrel Hill, was set to play Westinghouse on Saturday afternoon at Cupples Stadium, but those plans were called off.

The school district says on Facebook that it has not yet rescheduled the game.

