PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a potentially dangerous suspect.

Daryle Devlin, who is believed to be armed and dangerous, is wanted for the robbery of the Farmer’s National Bank in the 1800 block of E. Carson Street recently.

The 27-year-old Devlin, who is described as approximately 5-foot-11, 160 pounds, is accused of entering the bank and demanded money. No injuries were reported.

Police urge anyone with information to call 412-323-7800.