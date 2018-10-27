HAPPY HALLOWEEN:Find Trick-or-Treat times from around Western Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a potentially dangerous suspect.

Daryle Devlin, who is believed to be armed and dangerous, is wanted for the robbery of the Farmer’s National Bank in the 1800 block of E. Carson Street recently.

daryle devlin Pittsburgh Police Seeking Help Locating Suspect In South Side Robbery

Daryle Devlin (Photo Courtesy of The City of Pittsburgh)

The 27-year-old Devlin, who is described as approximately 5-foot-11, 160 pounds, is accused of entering the bank and demanded money. No injuries were reported.

Police urge anyone with information to call 412-323-7800.

