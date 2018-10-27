Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Blood donation centers in the Pittsburgh area are extending their hours Saturday in response to the mass shooting at the Tree Of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill.

Vitalant, formerly called the Central Blood Bank, says they have provided blood to UPMC hospitals in anticipation of the increased need due to the shooting.

The blood previously collected and already at UPMC hospitals is helping to treat the shooting victims, and Vitalant will receive 200 additional blood components Saturday from its sister blood centers across the country to help meet ongoing blood needs.

Individuals who are as young as 16 years of age (with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in general good health may be eligible to donate blood.

The following Vitalant blood donation centers will be open until 5 p.m. today for anyone who wants to donate:

• Butler

• Cranberry

• Downtown

• Harmar/Fox Chapel

• Greensburg

• Monroeville

• Moon Township

• North Hills

• Parkway Center

• South Hills

• Washington

• Peters Township

• St. Clair Hospital

For specific directions to these donation centers, please call (412) 209-7000 and choose option 2 or visit donateblood.centralbloodbank.org.

Vitalant says O-positive, O-negative and platelet donations are needed most.