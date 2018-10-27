Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — The identities of those killed and injured in a mass shooting at Squirrel Hill’s Tree of Life Synagogue on Saturday morning are beginning to be released.

KDKA-TV has learned that one victim was Daniel Stein. Friends describe Stein as a family man and a new grandfather.

The other 10 victims have not yet been identified.

RELATED LINKS:

In addition to those killed, at least six others were injured.

According to UPMC’s last report, three victims — a 61-year-old woman, a 55-year-old man, and a 27-year-old male officer — were in stable condition. Two victims — a 70-year-old man and a 40-year-old male SWAT officer — were in critical condition. One additional officer was treated and released.

A nurse and chaplain at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center is among the survivors of a gunman’s deadly rampage through a synagogue on Saturday.

His brother tells the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that Daniel Leger was in critical condition Saturday after undergoing surgery at UPMC Presbyterian in Oakland, Pennsylvania.

Paul Leger says his brother may need a second surgery.

Daniel Leger, who is married and has two sons, was scheduled to lead a service Saturday morning at the Tree of Life synagogue. He was among six injured, including four police officers.

Another person was taken to Allegheny General Hospital. According to multiple sources, that person is the suspect in the shooting. The suspect was reportedly shot multiple times and was last listed in fair condition.

(TM and © Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)