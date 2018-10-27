BREAKING NEWS11 Dead, Several Others Shot At Pittsburgh Synagogue | KDKA-TV Special Edition Sunday Morning From 7 - 9 A.M.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — The identities of those killed and injured in a mass shooting at Squirrel Hill’s Tree of Life Synagogue on Saturday morning are beginning to be released.

KDKA-TV has learned that one victim was Daniel Stein. Friends describe Stein as a family man and a new grandfather.

daniel stein Identities Of Those Killed, Injured In Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting Starting To Be Released

Daniel Stein (Photos Provided)

The other 10 victims have not yet been identified.

In addition to those killed, at least six others were injured.

According to UPMC’s last report, three victims — a 61-year-old woman, a 55-year-old man, and a 27-year-old male officer — were in stable condition. Two victims — a 70-year-old man and a 40-year-old male SWAT officer — were in critical condition. One additional officer was treated and released.

A nurse and chaplain at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center is among the survivors of a gunman’s deadly rampage through a synagogue on Saturday.

His brother tells the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that Daniel Leger was in critical condition Saturday after undergoing surgery at UPMC Presbyterian in Oakland, Pennsylvania.

Paul Leger says his brother may need a second surgery.

flowers2 Identities Of Those Killed, Injured In Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting Starting To Be Released

PITTSBURGH, PA – OCTOBER 27: Flowers are left in Squirrel Hill near the Tree of Life Synagogue, where a gunman killed at least eight people. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Fletcher Rumbaugh)

Daniel Leger, who is married and has two sons, was scheduled to lead a service Saturday morning at the Tree of Life synagogue. He was among six injured, including four police officers.

Another person was taken to Allegheny General Hospital. According to multiple sources, that person is the suspect in the shooting. The suspect was reportedly shot multiple times and was last listed in fair condition.

