PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — President Donald Trump says the outcome at the Pittsburgh synagogue would have been different if there was armed protection.

Before boarding Air Force One, Trump told reporters, “They had a maniac walk in and they didnt have any protection and that is just so sad to see. The results could have been much better.”

Eight people were killed and a number of others injured after a shooting situation at The Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill on Saturday.

KDKA-TV sources say 48-year-old Robert Bowers walked into the synagogue and shouted “All Jews must die” before opening fire.

President Donald Trump called the shooting a “terrible thing” and said “it’s a shame to watch.”

“It’s a terrible terrible thing what’s going on with hate in our country, and frankly all over the world and something has be done,” Trump said. “It’s just a shame to watch this and to see it for so many years, so much of it, it’s a shame.”

Earlier, Trump tweeted his thoughts to the Pittsburgh area amid the tragedy.

Events in Pittsburgh are far more devastating than originally thought. Spoke with Mayor and Governor to inform them that the Federal Government has been, and will be, with them all the way. I will speak to the media shortly and make further statement at Future Farmers of America. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2018

“The world has violence, the world is a violent world and you think when you’re over it it just sort of goes away, but then it comes back in the form of a madman, a whacko. I think one thing we should do is stiffen up our laws in term of the death penalty. When people do this they should get the death penalty, and they shouldn’t have to wait years and years. Now the lawyers will get involved and everybody’s gonna get involved and it will be 10 years down the line,” the President said.

Trump spoke to reporters at Andrews Air Force Base before traveling to Indianapolis.

“Anybody that does a thing like this to innocent people that are in temple or in church, we had so many incidents with churches, they should really suffer the ultimate price. They should pay the ultimate price, I’ve felt that way for a long time.”

The president was asked if gun laws needed to be revisited.

“This has little to do with it. If they had protection inside the results would have been far better. This is a dispute that will always exist I suspect. But if they had some kind of protection inside the temple, maybe it could have been a much different situation. But they didn’t and he was able to do things that unfortunately he shouldn’t have been able to do.”

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders also tweeted about the shooting.

Saddened and appalled by the cowardly act of evil committed at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. We stand in total solidarity with the victims and all of the Jewish community against bigotry and hate. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) October 27, 2018

