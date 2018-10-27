BREAKING NEWS11 Dead, Several Others Shot At Pittsburgh Synagogue | KDKA-TV Special Edition Sunday Morning From 7 - 9 A.M.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The winning numbers for the estimated $750 million Powerball game have been drawn.

The numbers picked in Saturday night’s drawing are 8, 12, 13, 19 and 27, with a Powerball of 4. It’s not immediately clear if there is a winner for the fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. history.

File photo of lottery tickets (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

This comes four days after someone won a $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot, the second-largest prize. The ticket was sold in South Carolina.

No one has won the Powerball jackpot since Aug. 11, and the odds of matching all six numbers and taking home the grand prize is 1 in 302.5 million.

The $750 million prize refers to the annuity option, paid annually over 29 years. A winner who opted for cash would get $428.6 million.

