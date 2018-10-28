PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins canceled their previously scheduled Halloween themed night and will collect donations for the victims and families of the synagogue mass shooting on Saturday.
The themed night was scheduled for Tuesday’s game. Guests can make donations at all three gates of PPG Paints Arena, according to a statement to the team.
“The Pittsburgh Penguins join the greater Pittsburgh community in standing up against this senseless violence and supporting the victims and families of the Tree of Life Synagogue,” said David Morehouse, president and CEO of the team. “Under these circumstances, we determined it was not appropriate to continue with our annual Halloween theme on Tuesday, so those activities have been canceled. The entire city has a heavy heart.”
A moment of silence will be held before the game.