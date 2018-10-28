THE LATEST:Victims In Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting Identified
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMMadam Secretary
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PM#1 Cochran Sports Showdown
    12:05 AMCBS Sports Spectacular
    01:05 AMJoel Osteen
    View All Programs
Filed Under:City League Championship Game, Local TV, Pittsburgh Public Schools, Synagogue Shooting

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools will hold a moment of silence Monday morning to recognize Saturday’s shooting in Squirrel Hill’s Tree of Life Synagogue.

Superintendent Anthony Hamlet sent a message to all families and staff from the Pittsburgh Public Schools district.

The message says there will be student and employee “assistance” available “in the schools most affected by this tragedy.”

A list of resources for talking to students about the tragedy can be found at pghschools.org.

School police will work closely with City of Pittsburgh Police to ensure there is an appropriate presence throughout the district.

All District schools will begin Monday with a moment of silence and reflection.

The following schools with a bus stop at Shady and Wilkins Avenues will be rerouted to stop at Shady and Northumberland: Carlow Campus School, The Ellis School, Winchester-Thurston, Pittsburgh Colfax K-8, Faulk Laboratory School, and Shadyside Academy.

RELATED LINKS:

 

Additionally, the City League Football Championship game between the Pittsburgh Allderdice Dragons and the Pittsburgh Westinghouse Bulldogs has been rescheduled to Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Cupples Stadium.

Both teams will start the game with a moment of silence.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s