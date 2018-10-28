Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools will hold a moment of silence Monday morning to recognize Saturday’s shooting in Squirrel Hill’s Tree of Life Synagogue.

Superintendent Anthony Hamlet sent a message to all families and staff from the Pittsburgh Public Schools district.

The message says there will be student and employee “assistance” available “in the schools most affected by this tragedy.”

A list of resources for talking to students about the tragedy can be found at pghschools.org.

School police will work closely with City of Pittsburgh Police to ensure there is an appropriate presence throughout the district.

All District schools will begin Monday with a moment of silence and reflection.

The following schools with a bus stop at Shady and Wilkins Avenues will be rerouted to stop at Shady and Northumberland: Carlow Campus School, The Ellis School, Winchester-Thurston, Pittsburgh Colfax K-8, Faulk Laboratory School, and Shadyside Academy.

Additionally, the City League Football Championship game between the Pittsburgh Allderdice Dragons and the Pittsburgh Westinghouse Bulldogs has been rescheduled to Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Cupples Stadium.

Both teams will start the game with a moment of silence.