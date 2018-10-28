Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The famous Pittsburgh Steelers logo received a makeover following the deadly attack Saturday morning at a Pittsburgh synagogue.
The logo features three diamonds, but in this rendition, the top diamond is changed into the Star of David.
The new image has the words “Stronger Than Hate” written beside the logo. The picture has been tweeted by many Pittsburgh organizations and community leaders.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are scheduled to play the Cleveland Browns in Pittsburgh at 1 p.m. Team officials say that a memorial service is planned.
