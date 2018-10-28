BREAKING NEWSPittsburgh Synagogue Shooting Victims Names Released | KDKA-TV Special Edition Beginning At 5 P.M. On Pittsburgh's CW
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMNFL Football
    4:00 PMThe Extra Point
    5:00 PMThe Nightly Sports Call: Special Edition
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMKDKA-TV News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cam Heyward, Cleveland Browns, Football, Heinz Field, Local TV, NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers, Pittsburgh Synagogue, Sports, Synagogue, Synagogue Shooting, Tree of Life Synagogue

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Steelers held a moment of before during their Sunday football to honor the 11 people that were killed in a mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue Saturday morning.

steelers fans Steelers Hold Moment Of Silence For Victims Of Synagogue Shooting

Photo Credit: (CBS Sports)

Saturday morning 46-year-old Robert Bowers used four guns, including an AR-15 assault rifle, to kill 11 people and injured 6 more, including four police officers, at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

Before the 1 p.m. kickoff at Heinz Field against the Cleveland Browns, both teams along with thousands of fans paid respect to the 11 people who were murdered and 6 more that were injured, including 4 police officers.

ben Steelers Hold Moment Of Silence For Victims Of Synagogue Shooting

Photo Credit: (CBS Sports)

RELATED LINKS:

Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward wore a shirt that had a red heart with the word Pittsburgh written in it.

WATCH FULL VIDEO:

Sports teams in Pittsburgh posted to social media immediately after the shooting expressing their support for the city.

steelers sympathy tweet Steelers Hold Moment Of Silence For Victims Of Synagogue Shooting

(Source: Twitter)

pirates sympathy tweet Steelers Hold Moment Of Silence For Victims Of Synagogue Shooting

(Source: Twitter)

penguins sympathy tweet Steelers Hold Moment Of Silence For Victims Of Synagogue Shooting

(Source: Twitter)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s