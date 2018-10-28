Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Steelers held a moment of before during their Sunday football to honor the 11 people that were killed in a mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue Saturday morning.

Saturday morning 46-year-old Robert Bowers used four guns, including an AR-15 assault rifle, to kill 11 people and injured 6 more, including four police officers, at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

Before the 1 p.m. kickoff at Heinz Field against the Cleveland Browns, both teams along with thousands of fans paid respect to the 11 people who were murdered and 6 more that were injured, including 4 police officers.

Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward wore a shirt that had a red heart with the word Pittsburgh written in it.

Sports teams in Pittsburgh posted to social media immediately after the shooting expressing their support for the city.