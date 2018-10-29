Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND (KDKA) – The Cleveland Browns have reportedly fired head coach Hue Jackson.

According to Adam Schefter, Jackson was fired Monday morning.

Hue Jackson had this and next year remaining on his contract. So the Browns will be contractually obligated to him through 2019 season. But Cleveland is now back in the HC market. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 29, 2018

The Browns were in Pittsburgh on Sunday, where they lost 33-18 to the Steelers. The loss dropped them to 2-5-1 this season and they are currently in last place in the AFC North.

Jackson is the sixth straight coach to be fired by the Browns after the team’s second meeting of a season with the Steelers.

And this, as @PFTCommenter pointed out ahead of the curve last week, marks the sixth straight Browns head coach that has been fired after the second game of the season against the Steelers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 29, 2018

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details