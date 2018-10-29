THE LATEST:Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting Suspect Discharged From Hospital, To Appear In Federal Court
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cleveland Browns, Hue Jackson, Local TV, NFL

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND (KDKA) – The Cleveland Browns have reportedly fired head coach Hue Jackson.

According to Adam Schefter, Jackson was fired Monday morning.

The Browns were in Pittsburgh on Sunday, where they lost 33-18 to the Steelers. The loss dropped them to 2-5-1 this season and they are currently in last place in the AFC North.

Jackson is the sixth straight coach to be fired by the Browns after the team’s second meeting of a season with the Steelers.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s