THE LATEST:Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting Suspect Discharged From Hospital, To Appear In Federal Court
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Carroll Township, Edward Martin Moser, Fatal Car Crash, Local TV, Washington County

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A Washington County man was killed in a car crash early Monday morning.

It happened near the intersection of Shannon Road and Locust Grove Lane in Carroll Township just after 6 a.m.

The Washington County coroner’s office says 36-year-old Edward Martin Moser, of Monongahela, was the driver and only person in one vehicle involved in a two-vehicle accident.

Further details about the crash have not yet been released.

Moser was pronounced dead at the scene just after 7 a.m.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s