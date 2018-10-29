Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A Washington County man was killed in a car crash early Monday morning.

It happened near the intersection of Shannon Road and Locust Grove Lane in Carroll Township just after 6 a.m.

The Washington County coroner’s office says 36-year-old Edward Martin Moser, of Monongahela, was the driver and only person in one vehicle involved in a two-vehicle accident.

Further details about the crash have not yet been released.

Moser was pronounced dead at the scene just after 7 a.m.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition.