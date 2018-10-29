Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) — An Indiana County woman has been arrested for allegedly using counterfeit $100 bills at multiple businesses in the area.

The manager at a Sheetz on Philadelphia Street in Indiana Borough called state police Thursday night to report that a counterfeit $100 bill had been passed earlier that day.

Later that night, a counterfeit $100 bill with the same serial number as the first was passed at the Kim Moon restaurant in Indiana Borough, and the following day, another counterfeit $100 bill was passed at Fox’s Pizza in Indiana Borough.

Police were able to identify the suspect as 27-year-old Madison Rachele Bruner, of Indiana, Pa.

State police located Bruner at a residence on 3rd Street in White Township on Friday and took her into custody. Police say both Kim Moon and Fox’s Pizza had made deliveries to that residence on or before Friday and a counterfeit $100 bill was used as payment during those deliveries.

State troopers found and seized nine counterfeit $100 bills at the residence.

Police say they all had the same serial number and pink-colored foreign language characters on the front and back of the bill.

They also found that Bruner was in possession of prescription pills, but did not have a prescription for them.

Bruner is facing forgery and theft charges, among others. She was arraigned and sent to the Indiana County Jail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 5.

Police want to warn businesses in the Indiana, Pa., area to be alert for the possibility of additional counterfeit currency being circulated.