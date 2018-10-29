Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Mark your calendars because another big concert is coming to Pittsburgh in 2019.

KISS is hitting the road for the final time and has announced they are bringing their “End of the Road” world tour to PPG Paints Arena on March 30, 2019.

VIP packages will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. KISS Army presale and VIP package upgrades go on sale at 10 a.m. on Oct. 31.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Nov. 2.

