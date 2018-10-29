THE LATEST:Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting Suspect Discharged From Hospital, To Appear In Federal Court
MATTHEWS, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina police say a male student shot by another student at a high school has died.

Capt. Stason Tyrrell of the Matthews Police Department announced the news late Monday morning. Officials said earlier in the day that the Butler High School student had been brought to a hospital in critical condition.

Tyrrell didn’t release the victim’s age or identity but referred to the student as a male.

Tyrrell said a fight inside the school led to the shooting. The suspect, also a student, is in custody.

A lockdown was lifted at the school Monday morning and parents were allowed to pick up their children.

