PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh skyline turned blue Monday night in honor of the 11 victims killed over the weekend in the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting in Squirrel Hill.

Several recognizable buildings turned their lights blue as the city mourns and remembers the victims killed in Saturday morning’s mass shooting.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The buildings included the lights atop the Gulf Tower, the Koppers Building, the Highmark Building and a few others.

The Gulf Beacon’s Twitter account shared this message: “May all who see these blue lights find a way to show love to all in our community, tonight and forever.”

Over the weekend, the lights at the City-County Building in Downtown Pittsburgh were also turned blue in support of the Jewish community.

The 11 victims that were killed in the shooting were identified as:

  • Joyce Fienburg, 75, of Oakland
  • Richard Gottfried, 65, of Ross Township
  • Rose Mallinger, 97, of Squirrel Hill
  • Jerry Rabinowitz, 66, of Edgewood
  • Cecil Rosenthal, 59, of Squirrel Hill
  • David Rosenthal, 54, of Squirrel Hill
  • Bernice Simon, 84, of Wilkinsburg
  • Sylvan Simon, 86, of Wilkinsburg
  • Daniel Stein, 71, of Squirrel Hill
  • Melvin Wax, 88, of Squirrel Hill
  • Irving Younger, 69, of Mt. Washington

Their funerals will be held in the upcoming days.

