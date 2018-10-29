Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh skyline turned blue Monday night in honor of the 11 victims killed over the weekend in the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting in Squirrel Hill.
Several recognizable buildings turned their lights blue as the city mourns and remembers the victims killed in Saturday morning’s mass shooting.
The buildings included the lights atop the Gulf Tower, the Koppers Building, the Highmark Building and a few others.
HONORING VICTIMS 💙 with blue lights in downtown buildings 🙏#StrongerThanHate #Pittsburgh #PrayForPittsburgh #SteelCity pic.twitter.com/qSSB6OQRNW
— Julie Grant (@JulieGrantEsq) October 30, 2018
The Gulf Beacon’s Twitter account shared this message: “May all who see these blue lights find a way to show love to all in our community, tonight and forever.”
The Gulf Tower and the Koppers Building are lit Blue tonight in memory of the 11 victims from the shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue. May all who see these blue lights find a way to show love to all in our community, tonight and forever.
— Gulf Beacon (@Gulf_Beacon) October 30, 2018
Over the weekend, the lights at the City-County Building in Downtown Pittsburgh were also turned blue in support of the Jewish community.
Pittsburgh City-County Building. Mourning for the victims & the families/friends. Mourning for our Jewish community. Mourning for our city. Pittsburgh. #StrongerThanHate pic.twitter.com/jZluW6A9za
— bill peduto (@billpeduto) October 28, 2018
The 11 victims that were killed in the shooting were identified as:
- Joyce Fienburg, 75, of Oakland
- Richard Gottfried, 65, of Ross Township
- Rose Mallinger, 97, of Squirrel Hill
- Jerry Rabinowitz, 66, of Edgewood
- Cecil Rosenthal, 59, of Squirrel Hill
- David Rosenthal, 54, of Squirrel Hill
- Bernice Simon, 84, of Wilkinsburg
- Sylvan Simon, 86, of Wilkinsburg
- Daniel Stein, 71, of Squirrel Hill
- Melvin Wax, 88, of Squirrel Hill
- Irving Younger, 69, of Mt. Washington
Their funerals will be held in the upcoming days.