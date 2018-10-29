Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In the hours after Saturday’s shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue, a hub was set up for family of the victims; a place for them to seek help as they waited for more information and news of their loved ones.

The Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh has now transformed into the Victims’ Assistance Center, providing a listening ear and comforting words to get family and friends through this difficult time.

“Take some action. Find ways to heal yourself ’cause you don’t want to get stuck in that place. It’s important to experience it but then move to a new normal,” Dr. Marlene Boas said.

Dr. Boas is a counselor but also a mental health lead with the Red Cross. She was brought in with a team to assist at the JCC and says that people may experience emotional and physical responses to traumatic events.

“What we want people to understand is that many of those reactions are normal reactions to a terrible event,” Boas said.

While family of the victims are deeply connected to what happened, Dr. Boas says its normal for others to feel a strong reaction.

“We feel those connections to our fellow brothers and sisters. It shakes our world, it shakes our community, it shakes everything,” she said.

In the coming days and weeks she recommends talking to friends and family or writing down thoughts, adding, “We have to reach down into the depths of our souls and find our resiliency. You feel the emotions. You experience them. Talk about them. Get a lot of support. Connect with people.”

She recommends contacting resolve Crisis Center at (888) 796-8226 or SAMHSA, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).