PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When you live on a one way street in Mount Washington with parking on only one side, there is a code of good conduct.

“He never would take my parking place. He was a good man,” said neighbor Val Schroeder.

Irving Younger, 69, lived alone on Smith Way, where they describe him as a neighborly neighbor.

“We’d exchange pleasantries. I’d talk about his family, my family. I know he just recently had a granddaughter, his daughter lives in California,” Jonathan Voye, another of Younger’s neighbors.

“I know he always talked about his grandchild and his children,” said Schroeder.

She posted a picture to Facebook on Monday of last Halloween, and she says the folks in the neighborhood knew of Younger’s passion for the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill where he lost his life over the weekend.

“He loved going there and just loved life, he was loving life,” Schroeder said. “He would go to the Pirate games, and he was just trying to live his life and loved life, and this is what happens.”

To say the least, Younger’s neighbors are taking the Tree of Life losses personally.

“It’s too close,” said Voye. “It stinks that it’s in Pittsburgh, but when it’s your hometown, and not only your hometown, but it’s your street, you’re neighbor, I cried all morning on Sunday morning. Why? Why the hate?”

“It’s terrible; the hate in our country is terrible,” said Schroeder.

And that hate has claimed a friend.

“He always looked out for me, always looked out for all his neighbors here,” she added.