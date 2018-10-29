Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The man accused of shooting and killing 11 people inside a synagogue in Squirrel Hill is expected to be in court on Monday.

According to police, 46-year-old Robert Bowers allegedly walked into the Tree of Life Synagogue yelling anti-Semitic slurs and shooting at worshipers while three separate services were taking place on Saturday.

Eleven people died and several others were injured, including four police officers.

Investigators say Bowers was armed with an AR-15 and three handguns. All four weapons were used in the shooting.

Bowers exchanged gunfire with police before he was subdued and taken to Allegheny General Hospital, where he underwent surgery. He has been under guard at the hospital and is expected to be released Monday morning.

Bowers is also expected to appear in federal court Monday afternoon.

According to court paperwork, Bowers made statements to police “that he wanted all Jews to die and also that they were committing genocide to his people.”

Investigators say it appears that Bowers acted alone.

The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office has filed charges against the alleged gunman, which include 11 counts of criminal homicide, along with six counts of attempted homicide, six counts of aggravated assault and 13 counts of ethnic intimidation.

U.S. Attorney Scott Brady filed federal hate crimes charges against Bowers on Saturday evening. Those charges include:

Eleven counts each of Obstruction of Exercise of Religious Beliefs Resulting in Death and Use of a Firearm to Commit Murder During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence, four counts of Obstruction of Exercise of Religious Beliefs Resulting in Bodily Injury to a Public Safety Officer and three counts of Use and Discharge of a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence.

Brady says federal prosecutors are seeking approval to pursue the death penalty against Bowers.

Bowers graduated from Baldwin High School in 1990 and moved around South Hills towns working as a laborer and, more recently, a truck driver.