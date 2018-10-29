THE LATEST:Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting Suspect Appears In Federal Court
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating a bank robbery in the city’s Shadyside neighborhood.

The robbery happened just before 3 p.m. Monday at the First National Bank on S. Aiken Avenue.

According to police, the male suspect held a teller at gunpoint and demanded money.

He managed to get away before police arrived. There’s no word on how much he got away with.

Police have released a surveillance image of him:

shadyside bank robbery surveillance Police Seek Suspect In Shadyside Bank Robbery

(Source: Pittsburgh Police)

No injuries were reported during the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsburgh Police at 412-323-7800.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

