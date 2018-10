Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Blake Shelton is bringing his Friends & Heroes Tour to Pittsburgh.

The country singer announced Tuesday night that he would be hitting the road with The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson, Trace Adkins and Lauren Alaina in 2019.

The tour will stop at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, Feb. 23.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 9 at 10 a.m.