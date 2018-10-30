ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS News/CBS Local) — A 12-year-old girl from Rockbridge County, Virginia, died on Saturday when she was chasing after her dog.

Jennarae Goodbar was training her dog Cash when he took off running, WTVR reports. The dog ran onto Route 60, and Goodbar followed her dog into traffic. A driver was unable to stop in time, killing both the girl and her dog.

Child killed chasing dog will be buried with beloved pet https://t.co/qhEq0CIcNz pic.twitter.com/7IgmCQM43k — WTVR CBS 6 Richmond (@CBS6) October 30, 2018

The 12-year-old’s mother says she will be buried with her beloved dog.

“She bought her with her own cash. It was her baby,” Donna Jean Stuples said. A funeral service is scheduled for Saturday afternoon in Lexington, Virginia.

The family created a GoFundMe page to help pay for the funeral costs. “She will always be remembered as a sweet, energetic, dog-loving, hunting-loving little girl,” a note on the GoFundMe page read. “A little girl who touched the lives of many.”

Police are still investigating the crash.

(© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.)