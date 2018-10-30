  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Acute Flaccid Myelitis, AFM, Allegheny County, Allegheny County Health Department, Local TV

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The total number of confirmed cases of Acute Flaccid Myelitis in Allegheny County has grown to five.

Earlier this month, the Allegheny County Health Department said they were treating three confirmed cases of AFM and three suspected cases.

The Health Department announced Tuesday that two suspected cases in patients currently being treated at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh have now been confirmed.

Of the five total confirmed cases, four of the patients are Allegheny County residents and one patient is a Washington County resident. All of the patients who are residents of Allegheny County are from different parts of the area.

Officials have not been able to find a connection between the cases.

RELATED STORIES:

The Centers for Disease Control is still reviewing one suspected case in another Allegheny County resident.

Acute Flaccid Myelitis is a rare disease that affects a person’s spinal cord and nervous system. Experts have no idea what causes it, but they know it comes from one of the more than 100 enteroviruses. There is no known cure or vaccine.

Doctors say the first sign of AFM in a child is usually weakness of one or both arms or legs.

More information can be found on the Health Department’s website here: alleghenycounty.us/Health-Department/AFM-Alert.aspx

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s