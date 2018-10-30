Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s been known for some time that “Hamilton” will be coming to Pittsburgh in January, but fans have been wondering when tickets would go on sale.

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announced that tickets go on sale on Monday, Nov. 5 at 9 a.m.

The show will be in town from Jan. 1 through Jan. 27.

According to the Cultural Trust, “Ticket prices will be $81, $105, $150.25, $190.25 with a select number of premium seats available for $490.25. Prices are not inclusive of service fees and are subject to change.”

A limit of four tickets per household will also be in effect.

Tickets can be purchased on the Cultural Trust’s website or at the box office at Theater Square, 655 Penn Avenue. Tickets cannot be purchased over the phone.

