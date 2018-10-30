Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins will be wearing special “Stronger Than Hate” patches on their jerseys tonight in a show of support for the victims of a shooting at a synagogue over the weekend.

According to the Penguins, each player will sign their jersey after the game and they will be made available for auction. The jersey auction will continue until noon on Nov. 12.

The Penguins will also be accepting donations at the entrances to PPG Paints Arena tonight. Fans who will not be attending the game can also donate online at treeoflife.givesmart.com.

All proceeds from the auction and tonight’s 50/50 raffle at the game will go to the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh and a fund which has been set up for the police officers wounded during the attack.

The Penguins Foundation is also donating $50,000 to the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh and to the officers’ fund.