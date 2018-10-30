FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Petting dogs for cold, hard cash? Yes. It’s a thing.

MUTTS Canine Cantina, a pup-friendly restaurant and dog park in Dallas and Fort Worth, has announced plans for its first-ever fall internship.

The eatery will hire their ‘Puptern’ to greet MUTTS members and their pets with adoration.

Oh, and the pay for such heavy lifting?

A hundred dollars an hour. That’s right — $100/hr.

MUTTS posted the job on their Instagram, garnering quite the response.

Here’s what it said: “Show us your puppy petting skills! Do you have what it takes to be the first-ever MUTTS Puptern at our brand new location in Fort Worth? Post a photo or video by 11/12 that shows us your puppy petting skills and use #MUTTSpuptern and tag @muttscantinafor a chance to be hired as our Puptern and get PAID $100 per hour to pet puppies at our new location! Creativity is encouraged– tell us why you’re the best fit for the position in your caption! #MUTTSFortWorth#MUTTSpuptern“