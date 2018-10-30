Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Public Safety Department has released the names and conditions of the police officers injured in Saturday’s deadly shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue.

The officers have been identified as:

Timothy Matson

Daniel Mead

Anthony Burke

Michael Smidga

John Persin

Tyler Pashel

Matson and Mead both remain in the hospital. Matson suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Mead was shot in the hand.

Family and friends have set up GoFundMe fundraising pages for both Matson and Mead. To find a GoFundMe for Matson, click here. To find a GoFundMe for Mead, click here.

Burke and Smidga have both been released from the hospital. Burke suffered a gunshot wound to the hand. Smidga suffered a graze wound and/or shrapnel wound to the head.

Persin and Pashel were not shot, but both went to the hospital for other injuries.

Persin was hospitalized with hearing concerns and issues. He has since been released.

Pashel suffered a knee injury. He has since been released.

The officers ask for privacy while they continue to recover.