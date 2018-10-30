Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — President Donald Trump and members of his family were in Pittsburgh on Tuesday to pay their respects to the victims of Saturday’s deadly synagogue shooting.

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived in Pittsburgh around 3:45 p.m. along with Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner.

The four first traveled to the Tree of Life Synagogue, where they met Rabbi Jeffrey Myers, of the Tree of Life/Or L’Simcha Congregation. They spent some time inside the synagogue before placing stones on each of the 11 Star of David memorials set up outside the synagogue.

The First Family then traveled to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, where four shooting victims are receiving treatment. Those victims include Officers Timothy Matson and Daniel Mead, who were both injured during the shooting. Two congregants, 61-year-old Andrea Wedner and 70-year-old Daniel Leger, also remain hospitalized.

Local and national officials declined to appear with the president during his visit. Mayor Bill Peduto was among those officials, saying his sole focus would be on the funerals for the victims of the shooting and supporting their families. Peduto had said he hoped the president would choose to visit next week after the funerals.

Meanwhile, thousands of people gathered in Squirrel Hill for two different protests in opposition to Trump’s visit.