Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says he wants to order the end of the constitutional right to citizenship for babies of non-citizens and unauthorized immigrants born in the United States.

The president’s comments to “Axios on HBO” come amid a renewed push for hardline immigration policies before the midterm elections. Trump believes focusing on immigration will energize his supporters and help Republicans keep control of Congress.

US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Republican members of Congress and Cabinet members in the Cabinet Room of the White House on June 20, 2018 in Washington, DC. – Trump said he would sign an executive order to keep migrant families together at the border with Mexico, amid an escalating uproar over the separation of children from their parents. (Photo by Mandel Ngan / AFP) (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Revoking birthright citizenship would spark a court fight over the president’s unilateral ability to change an amendment to the Constitution. The 14th Amendment guarantees that right for children born in the U.S.

Asked about the legality of such an executive order, Trump said “they’re saying I can do it just with an executive order.”

Trump says White House lawyers are reviewing his proposal. It’s unclear how quickly he’d act on an executive order.

Constitutional experts are questioning Trump’s legal ability to limit a constitutional amendment on birthright citizenship without Congress’ consent.

Sarah Turberville directs The Constitution Project at the Project on Government Oversight and says Trump is “not a king” and “can’t announce what the law is.”

Other experts said Tuesday such an executive order might be possible if narrowly drawn but would violate the spirit of the Constitution’s 14th Amendment.

Comments
  1. Sherrie Potham says:
    October 30, 2018 at 9:40 AM

    This is something that should’ve been done years ago. The intent of the amendment wasn’t so border jumpers could give their child US citizenship. The purpose was to give citizenship to the slaves and their children when slavery was abolished. It was certainly necessary at that time, but no longer. Definitely repeal the 14th…that alone will slow down the illegal border crossings.

