PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin says quarterback Ben Roethlisberger broke his finger during Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

Tomlin said Tuesday afternoon that Rothlisberger suffered a fractured index finger on his left hand, but it “didn’t prohibit him from being effective in the second half of the game.”

He says he doesn’t expect the injury to cause any problems for next Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

“We’ll look at it in terms of his availability this week and how it might affect him in a practice setting,” Tomlin said.

Tomlin also said cornerback Coty Sensabaugh will be managed day-to-day with a toe injury, and offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert will be given an opportunity to participate this week after missing the last game due to a knee injury.

The Steelers game against the Ravens will be broadcast on KDKA-TV at 1 p.m. Sunday.