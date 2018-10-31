  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Today will mark another day of mourning for victims of Saturday’s synagogue shooting in Squirrel Hill.

Funeral services for three of the victims will be held today.

Joyce Fienberg

joyce fienberg1 Funeral Services To Be Held For 3 Victims Of Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting

Joyce Fienberg (Photo Credit: CBC.ca)

The services for 75-year-old Joyce Fienberg are being held at the Beth Shalom Congregation in Squirrel Hill.

Feinberg was a research specialist at Pitt and she had a close connection to Carnegie Mellon University – She was the widow of CMU professor Steve Feinberg.

Irving Younger

irving younger Funeral Services To Be Held For 3 Victims Of Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting

Irving Younger (Photo Provided)

Meanwhile, visitation for 69-year-old Irving Younger begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Rodef Shalom Congregation in Oakland. His funeral service will begin at 1 p.m.

Younger lived alone on Mt. Washington.

Neighbors remember him as a thoughtful, helpful and friendly man.

Friends say he also adored his two grandchildren and would often share pictures and stories about what they were doing.

Melvin Wax

melvin wax Funeral Services To Be Held For 3 Victims Of Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting

Melvin Wax (Photo Credit: Washington Post)

Visitation for Melvin Wax, 88, of Squirrel Hill, will begin at 11 a.m. at the Ralph Schugar Chapel in Shadyside, followed by his funeral at 1 p.m.

Wax was an accountant who was deeply involved in the Tree of Life Synagogue.

Those who knew him say he was quiet, but had an incredible sense of humor.

