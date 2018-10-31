Filed Under:Beaver County, Chippewa Township, Local TV, Route 51

CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A 6-year-old boy remains in the hospital after he was reportedly hit by a vehicle in Beaver County.

According to police, the child was struck along Route 51 in Chippewa Township on Tuesday morning.

The boy was said to be walking with his 11-year-old sister near Shenango Road, when he allegedly darted out into the road.

The boy was flown to the hospital, but his condition is unknown.

The driver who hit the boy was fully cooperative.

Meanwhile, charges are expected to be filed against the child’s mother, 31-year-old Chaunta Bolton.

